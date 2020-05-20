The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking information related to shooting that killed an Augusta man.
Public Safety officers responded to the Colony Woods Apartments on Laurens Street in reference to a shooting on Tuesday night.
Upon arrival, officers found one victim, 35-year-old Eugene A. Simpkins of Augusta, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Emergency Management Services responded to the scene. However, Simpkins was pronounced dead a short time later.
Simpkins, who was visiting a friend, was sitting outside in front of an apartment when an unknown vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Tuesday night.
Anyone with information related to the shooting should call Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.
Callers can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1,000.