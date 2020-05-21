Police searched for a suspect Thursday near downtown Aiken after South Carolina Highway Patrol discovered a stolen vehicle.
A large police presence patrolled the area of Camellia Street to York Street and Beaufort Street to Sumter Street.
Highway Patrol identified a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen earlier this week in Aiken, Lt. Jake Mahoney with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.
Once identified, police attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver fled.
After a brief car chase, the driver of the vehicle fled on foot.
Anyone with any information regarding to this case should Public Safety at 803-642-7620.