Police responded to a call for multiple shots fired Thursday afternoon off York Street in Aiken.
The incident occurred at the 3-Way Food Mart on York Street and Hampton Avenue and police were working the call, said Det. Jeremy Hembree with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Both Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
NEW: Here's the scene along York Street in Aiken. Call was for multiple shots fired. People on scene confirm it. The entire parking lot is getting taped off.
Police had taped off the entire parking lot of 3-Way Food Mart.
No injuries were reported but buildings in the area sustained some damage from gun fire, Hembree said.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with any information related to this investigation is asked to share tips through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers. To provide information, call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visit midlandscrimestoppers.com. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Staff reporter Colin Demarest contributed to this article.