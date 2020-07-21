The first weekend of Aiken's mask mandate was met with overall compliance, the Aiken Department of Public Safety reports.
The emergency ordinance, which went into effect on Friday at noon, requires customers and workers in retail and food service establishments within city limits to wear a mask in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
From Friday to Sunday, Public Safety responded to 11 calls regarding the face mask ordinance, Lt. Brian Key with Public Safety said.
Most calls were from customers reporting business employees were not wearing masks, Key said. Some were customers not wearing masks into a place of business.
However, all calls were approached with educating the public of the rules of the mandate, Key said.
The ordinance requires businesses to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety if patrons fail to comply. If they fail to do so, they could face a trespassing penalty.
A trespassing charge is a misdemeanor according to the S.C. Code of Laws and warrants a fine up to $1,087.50 and/or 30 days in jail.
As of Monday, no fines or charges have been brought against a subject violating the ordinance, Key said.
"I think the desired effect was achieved, that most people were wearing masks and you can tell by the number of people that called us people are expecting others to wear masks," Key said. "It seems to be successful in that people are wearing masks. No one has gotten belligerent or anything."
The city's mask ordinance will continue until Sept. 16.
Anyone with questions regarding the city's mask mandate is encouraged to call Public Safety at 803-642-7740 or the city manager's office at 803-642-7654.