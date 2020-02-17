David Turno, a captain with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, has continued to work toward creating a new specialty license plate with a portion of the proceeds going to fund cancer research.
On Tuesday, Turno was invited by Rep. Bill Taylor to speak with members of the South Carolina House committee about his project "Drivers For a Cure."
The project, three years in the making, plans to create new specialty license plates with a decal decorated with various cancer awareness ribbons.
Those who purchase the tag will pay an extra fee with a portion of the proceeds going to fund cancer research, specifically at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston and Duke Cancer Center in Durham, North Carolina.
Turno's story with cancer began in 1975 when his brother was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer.
"We traveled the country," Turno recalled. "My parents went anywhere they could for treatment for him."
Sadly, Turno's brother died five years later at the age of 13.
Cancer would remain present within Turno's family when his sister would battle and beat both ovarian and breast cancer.
Turno's father was also diagnosed with cancer in his late 80s.
In July 2016, Turno was also diagnosed with brain cancer but would later beat it.
"I was able to get a total resection of my cancer," Turno said. "Six weeks of radiation and 13 months of chemo. Now I go to Duke for MRIs."
The idea for "Drivers For a Cure" came to him after driving his car through a car wash.
Displayed on the back of Turno's car is a purple ribbon magnet from the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.
It reads, "at Duke ... there is HOPE."
After passing through the car wash, Turno realized the magnet had been washed off.
Workers at the car wash were unable to locate it.
"I was heartbroken," Turno said. "When you get cancer, you're proud of these kind of things. That's when I got to thinking, I need something more permanent."
That's when Turno began to work with Sen. Tom Young Jr. of District 24 to learn the process of creating a new specialty tag that would help fund cancer research.
Any specialty tag that's approved to be put on a car in South Carolina requires legislation to approve it, Young said.
In addition to that, Turno had to raise $6,800 to initially fund the plate.
Turno was able to raise the funds in a 5K run held in May 2018.
In May 2019, Young filed the bill for the specialty plate in the state Senate and it passed unanimously.
"This is personal to me," Young said. "As I told the Senate last May when I took to the floor and asked them to approve the bill, my father has been treated at Duke Cancer Center. I'm honored that David asked me to help him in getting this done. I know that this is going to benefit other cancer patients and families in the future."
The plates bill will go before the House Education and Public Works Committee next Wednesday.
Following amendments made, the bill will return back to the state Senate for another vote and then wait to be approved by the House floor.
Turno said he's hoping to be able to purchase the first plate in the coming summer.
"This tag is a positive thing that will help the research and the money through theses centers," Turno said. "And it won't wash off my car."