The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking the identity of a suspect believed to have been involved in multiple armed robberies at an area ATM.
Public Safety officers have responded to several armed robberies at the SRP Federal Credit Union ATM at 1060 Silver Bluff Road, Detective Jeremy Hembree said.
The most recent robbery occurred Sunday at 9 p.m.
The suspect, captured on a security camera, is described as a black male with an average build.
Anyone with information related to the identity of the individual involved is asked to call CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Individuals will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.