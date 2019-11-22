Aiken police are encouraging locals to take steps to prevent package thefts as the holiday shopping season goes into full swing.
Online shopping from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 is projected to increase to $136 billion, a 13% jump from 2018, a security.org survey reports.
Security.org warns that this increase could lead to what is know as "package pirates."
The Aiken Department of Public Safety does not have a method of tracking the number of package thefts, Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the ADPS said. Once a package reaches its destination and is stolen, it is considered larceny, which is defined as any stolen item.
According a security.org survey, South Carolina ranks No. 5 in the nation for larceny with 2,289.10 larceny thefts per 100,000 residents.
Aiken historically does not specifically see an increase in larceny cases during the holiday season, Hayes said.
However, Hayes still encourages online shoppers to be cautious and to take steps to preventing package theft.
Primarily, public safety encourages shoppers to have packages delivered when the shopper knows someone will be home to receive it.
Hayes also suggests having the package delivered to a friend, family member or neighbor who will be home to receive the package.
When that's not an option, Hayes encourages shoppers to explore the different delivery methods companies may provide.
"Sometimes delivery companies will let you specify where to place your package," Hayes said. "You can specify to put the package around back or some places give the option to put packages in cars."
Another safety measure is to utilize security systems with forward-facing cameras to document when a package has been delivered.
Hayes said there is not a specific brand that public safety would suggest. However, a homeowner should be sure the camera will allow police to view the footage.
"A lot of times we solve theft cases from the footage on people's forward facing security cameras to help us identify the perpetrator," Hayes said.
If a homeowner believes a package is stolen, public safety advises the shopper to contact police after confirming with the seller that the item was sent and confirming with the delivery service that the item was actually delivered.
Hayes also encourages neighbors to look out for one another.
Anyone who thinks they have witnessed a package theft should contact public safety immediately.
"The worst thing that could happen is that we go out there and talk to the person and it turns out it's the person's package," Hayes said. "Best case scenario is they stopped a theft. Always call public safety if something looks weird to you."
Public Safety can be reached by calling 803-642-7620.