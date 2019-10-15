When you hear about a murder, you may feel sympathy for that person, but what about the loved ones left behind? How do they cope, heal, thrive or, for some, simply survive?
"The Survivor’s Journal" stage play brings awareness to tough issues including abuse, mental illness and murder. Aiken playwright Shova “Nikki” Williams is bringing an encore performance of her play to the Miller Theater in Augusta this weekend.
“My favorite scene of 'The Survivor’s Journal' would have to be my personal story, which is talking about my brother’s murder," said musical composer Miles D. Mealing, an Edgefield native. “And how I survived that, you know, the depression and the stuff that I went through after his murder.”
Mealing's brother's name was Terrance Ramon Rouse. He was murdered in January 2003.
Mealing is the writer of “The Survivor’s Journal” EP. It’s about six songs that he wrote and recorded with his group called “New Movement.” They released that EP in 2015.
“I used to listen to the EP all the time to get encouragement from it," Williams said. “So I reached out to Miles to see if it would be OK to bring it to the stage.”
Williams is the first African-American playwright to have her production performed at the restored Miller Theater, and she is the first female playwright to have her stage play there, according to Miller Theater General Manager Marty Elliott in an email.
The theater was closed from 1985 to 2017, and there are not great records of what was hosted there from 1940 to 1985, Elliott said. The theater was used primarily for movies during those years but also hosted special productions from theatricals to opera, Elliott said.
When Williams' director and manager Stuart Brooks delivered the news to her that she was the first African-American female playwright to have her work performed at the Miller, she was surprised.
“I just assumed someone else had already done it before me,” Williams said. "When I received the message, I just got overwhelmed and emotional. I feel like this is a huge accomplishment for African-American women. So it’s not just for me. It’s for all African-American women. I hope that this encourages them."
“The Survivor’s Journal” is Williams’ sixth production. She started at her church’s life center with her first production, “Ready or Not.” Williams explains what makes “The Survivor’s Journal” different from her other plays.
“This play is an experience, so you’re going to start with some hurt from the people on stage because they are hurting," Williams said. “You might go back into your own situation with hurt. But throughout the play, you’re going to see how they gain strength and gain courage to get on the other side. To realize they are survivors.”
The play will feature musical artist: Trey McLaughlin, Laura Wilson, Everett Hall and the list goes on. Mealing is not only the musical composer, but he is also acting in the play.
“I will say this stage play is helping me to heal," Mealing said. “Sometimes you may think you’ve already overcome certain things. And you feel like, 'Dang, I thought I was over this or over that.' It’s a healing process, this stage play is actually helping me continue to heal.”
Williams’ hope is that the local residents leave with faith, hope and encouragement.
“I’m hoping that we get rid of that stigma about, 'What goes on in this house, stays in this house.' I’m hoping that people reach out more.”
The play will be performed at the Miller Theater on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
Want to go?
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Miller Theater, 708 Broad St., Augusta
Tickets available at: www.millertheateraugusta.com