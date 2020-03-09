The City of Aiken Planning Commission will review an official concept for the redevelopment of the Aiken Mall on Tuesday night.
The concept plan additionally calls for 126 multifamily apartments, an estimated 100-room hotel, an estimated 154,000 square foot restaurant, retail, entertainment and fitness space, a perimeter multipurpose trail, and a centralized public event and village green space, according to city documents.
In comparison, the existing mall includes approximately 450,000 square feet of retail.
If the concept plan is approved, it will be sent to the Aiken City Council for approval.
The applicant – Southeastern Aiken LLC – proposed to begin this redevelopment process with the construction of eight multifamily apartment buildings, which will provide an anchor for the future mixed retail uses.
Southeastern purchased the mall in 2016 with the intent of turning the building into a "lifestyle center."
The Aiken Chamber of Commerce arranged with Southeastern to visit Hilton Head Island to see the conversion of the Shelter Cove Mall to a lifestyle center in March 2017.
Concerns about the proposed project mainly revolve around traffic issues along Whiskey Road. The four-lane highway connects downtown Aiken and the Southside, and recent projects like the work at the Dougherty Road-Whiskey Road intersection have caused delays.
Aiken City Council recently approved Woodford Trace, a 48-unit multifamily affordable housing complex in the Whiskey-Dougherty area. Provisions were made for a new road, currently known as the "Owens Street Extension," to be added to the area to alleviate traffic concerns.
Planning Commission meets at the City Council chambers at the Municipal Building at 214 Park Ave. NW beginning at 6 p.m.