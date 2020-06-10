The Aiken Planning Commission postponed the reading of a concept plan for a new gas station on Columbia Highway, north of I-20, until a future meeting.
The applicant, Creighton Companies, asked for a continuance during the board's work session Tuesday night.
The concept plan for the gas station calls for "roughly" 16 passenger vehicle fueling positions, six truck fueling stations and a 4,600-square-foot convenience store to be located along U.S. 1 (Columbia Highway) in Aiken County, approximately 150 feet north of the I-20 off ramp, with full movement access opposite Shiloh Church Road.
Creighton Companies requested city services within its proposal despite the project site not bordering Aiken's city limits.
The city is trying to extend sewer service to the area wher the project is located.
Aiken City Council has a "policy for the provision of water and sanitary sewer service to unincorporated areas" which establishes the process and other criteria for development outside the city limits, according to planning commission agenda.
In other business
The commission additionally postponed discussion and a vote on the new Duke's Bar-B-Que concept plan Tuesday night.
The applicant for Duke's requested to once again hold the review for the concept plan until a later Planning Commission meeting in order to work out details related to the transaction of the new property.
The project narrative calls for an approximately 8,600-square-foot, 310-seat sit-down restaurant with a drive-thru located at 101 Dominion Drive.
This was the third time the applicant asked for a postponement.
The commission also recommended amending the guidelines for installing art in the Old Aiken Overlay district.
The commission recommended changing the guidelines so that art installations within the district must be reviewed by the Aiken Arts Commission before being further reviewed by the Design Review Board.
Aiken City Council will consider the recommendation at a future meeting.