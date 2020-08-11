Plans for a new subdivision on Powderhouse Road may soon become a reality.
The Aiken Planning Commission on Tuesday night agreed to recommend to Aiken City Council to provide city water and sewer services for a proposed subdivision on Powderhouse Road near Athol Avenue.
The vote was unanimously approved 7-0.
The subdivision, named The Sanctuary, will be on 54.6 acres of land and be comprised of 125 single-family detached units. The design criteria states that "unity of appearance is the goal."
There will be three lot sizes, and home prices will vary accordingly: 50 feet wide starting at $220,000, 60 feet wide starting at $240,000 and 65 feet wide starting at $280,000.
The units cannot be more than three stories tall, unless there is a basement or a bonus room. All lots are required to have an underground irrigation system and at least three trees of 2 inches caliper or greater in the landscaping of the front and rear yards.
The Sanctuary will also have community gardens and have 5-foot sidewalks throughout.
The recommendation comes with seven conditions, which include that the property will be annexed into the city "as soon as it becomes contiguous" and that a traffic analysis study will be conducted.
The applicant is Keith Lawrence, of CSRA Development Company in Augusta.