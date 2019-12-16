The Aiken Planning Commission's recent vote could provide more opportunities for a variety of businesses in sections of Aiken's downtown.
The Commission voted 4-0 at the Dec. 10 meeting to recommend text amendments to the zoning ordinances within the city's Light Industrial Zone District.
The ordinances within the district are currently restrictive, said Planning Department Director Ryan Bland, but the recommendations will allow for other businesses such as retail stores and restaurants without drive-thrus.
"It's essentially making the ordinance more consistent with what's there right now," said Bland. "It would slightly relax design requirements, which would allow for more of the site to be use for site development than what is allowed."
The Light Industrial Zone District currently provides access to low-intensity industrial uses, such as warehousing and office spaces, that do not over-congest or burden the available streets, infrastructures or public services.
Richland and Park avenues and the York Street/Railroad corridor currently make up the two locations of Aiken's Light Industrial Zone District. Richland and Park avenue houses 88 parcels totaling 62 acres, while the York Street/Railroad corridor houses 15 parcels totaling 37 acres.
Government uses occupy a large number of these properties, along with some light industrial uses, according to city records. However, some larger underdeveloped lots remain empty.
Ultimately, the commission voted to recommend convenience stores, department or discount stores, and large retail project superstores to be moved from "permitted" to "special exception" in accordance with city ordinance.
The size of possible businesses would allow "everything from a dollar store all the way up to a Walmart Supercenter," said Bland.
Jane Page Thompson, a real estate consultant with the Carolina Real Estate Company, spoke to the commission at the meeting to "address some of the ideas that Realtors and citizens have, bring zoning tables into a line with what exists in the zone already and allow opportunities for further investment."
Thompson said enacting the changes would "increase value of every single parcel (and) give them options they haven't had before, which means they would expanded marketability and expand ability for use."
The decision to amend the text requirements of the Light Industrial Zone will now go to Aiken City Council, which may go into first reading at the next meeting on Jan. 13.