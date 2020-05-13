Aiken Planning Commission members have0 recommended granting two separate applications with concept plans for housing units at their Tuesday night meeting.
Both plans will now be sent before the Aiken City Council for approval.
The concept plans for the expanded Duke's Bar-B-Que restaurant was once again postponed at the applicants request and has been moved until next month's meeting.
Kemper Downs units
The Planning Commission recommended for an annexation and concept plan to be approved in order to develop a "phase II" of Kemper Downs townhome units. The commission voted 6-1 with member Charles Matthew distaining.
The developer is proposing a total of 74 units on 27 acres. Of those 74 units, 32 are proposed to be "unattached" single-family units and 42 will be for "attached" multi-family.
The resounding issue or the project came from nearby residents who were concerned that the additional units next to the existing ones would cause additional traffic and speeding in their area, leading the commission to "dictate" that the developers add speed to the new development.
Planning Director Ryan Bland noted during the meeting that the proposed concept plan has only one access point for residents to enter and exit the facility, which connects to Bay Meadows Drive as the most direct route from the original entrance on Pine Log Road.
Commission member Ryan Reynolds also noted that the road was too narrow to accommodate for larger vehicles like firetrucks without "tearing off several car mirrors" in the process.
The new compound would additionally not include sidewalks, but a walking trail.
Polaris Drive subdivision
Planning Commission additionally recommended the approval of a rezoning request and concept plan approval for a duplex subdivision of 40 duplexes, labeled "Lamplighter Court" in the project narrative, behind the existing Hidden Haven subdivision located at the end of Polaris Drive off Silver Bluff Road, adjacent Woodside Plantation.
The project states that within the 40 duplexes, 80 will be single-family units, which will be for sale, not for rent.
The project was previously approved for construction back in 2005, but "timed out" when it wasn't constructed within a five-year time.
Phillip Green, the engineer on the project, addressed the concern that additional units on the area's traffic would have an "overall small impact."
The entrance road depicted in the concept plan begins at Silver Bluff Road and Hidden Haven Drive and ends in a cul-de-sac, and will include a new left-hand-turn into Hidden Haven to assist residents to get in and out of he property.