The Aiken arts scene is striving to make a comeback after the coronavirus pandemic pushed the nation into a six-month-long dramatic pause, but many obstacles remain in the way.
Following S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's blessing last month for film and stage theaters to reopen, venues such as the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken and the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts are ready, to an extent, to start entertaining again.
However, other venues remain in a sort of intermission due to venue-specific health restraints.
The Etherredge Center is pressing forward with its 2020-2021 Cultural Series, which offers a selection of diverse shows from Oct. 8. to April 6.
Their first show deals with the idea of social distancing, said Paul Crooke, the executive director of the Etherredge Center. The center will show a performance by FLIP Fabrique, a group of humorous acrobats, called "Six°." The show demonstrates how people are connected and have to work together even when they have to keep their distance.
The event will be held outside in a drive-in theater style in Parking Lot D of the Etherredge Center. Individual event tickets are $75 per car for up to six people. Crooke said he is expecting tickets to sell out fast due to the "uniqueness" of the event.
When events inside the Etherredge Center continue, the center will be implementing a number of new procedures that are in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help keep patrons safe and healthy, including limiting the number of tickets for each performance so that the center will only have 50% capacity.
Other groups such as the Aiken Community Theatre decided in August to cancel all events with live audiences until May 31, 2021.
The company will reevaluate the state of the pandemic next March to see if it is safer to schedule performances for a new season, though this presents new challenges for the performers involved.
"(Performers) will have to start rehearsing at least two to three months in advance (when) we pick back up...," said Kyle Seconi, executive director for the Aiken Community Theatre. "If someone happens to get sick, they basically put themselves and the organization at risk."
Looking ahead, the theater is exploring new ways to entertain the public that doesn't require filling seats, such as broadcasting performances through their Facebook page.
The Aiken Community Theatre's community outreach youth programs, such as its Youth Wing, are currently being revamped to adjust to the pandemic.
The Youth Wing is scheduled to pick back up in September, Seconi said, and there are plans to continue renovations to the former Odell Weeks Playhouse for the Youth Wing, which were originally started before the pandemic for the group to rehearse in.
The Youth Wing's workshops will be held outside to allow teachers to interact with students more safely.
For venues such as the Aiken Symphony Orchestra, a comeback will be much harder, said Executive Director Deedee Vaughters.
The orchestra is limited musically, with woodwind or brass instruments, such as horns, trumpets or tubas, banned from use in musical performances.
When used, Vaughters explained, such instruments risk releasing respiratory droplets and spreading the coronavirus.
Any future performances will only have strings and piano performers, leaving other musicians without a chance to participate.
Even playing in an outside setting would be too much of a challenge.
"You wouldn't get that sound, the quality would be completely distorted," Vaughters said. "I can't help out those (wind instrument) musicians, and I honestly can't say when I'll be able to put a full orchestra back on stage ... there's no venue in Aiken where I can put them 6 feet apart."
The orchestra's last performance was in March, with its April concert being canceled as the city shut down activities in Aiken.
Most of the orchestra's performers are contract employees, Vaughters said, and either found other work or had other sources of income .
The orchestra's upcoming Oct. 18 performance at the Etherredge Center, which will only feature string performers, provides a bit of hope and an experimental setting for future concerts, though the performance will be the only one for now.
"The art industry, I think, has taken the most dramatic hit out of any other industry because everything has come to a complete halt," Vaughters said. “After the October concert … I really don’t know what we’ll do.”
The Aiken Performing Arts Group also decided to postpone its 2020-2021 season for a year due to virus concerns.
However, the organization is regrouping and looking to plan some smaller events in the near future.