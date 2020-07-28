An equipment failure that began last week has restricted the City of Aiken's recycling collector, Dumpster Depot, from collecting residents' recycling materials for the rest of the week, leading the city to dispose of the materials in Aiken County's landfill until a recent deal regarding the recycling program takes effect next week.
The City of Aiken finalized an agreement with the City of North Augusta earlier this month to send Aiken's collected recycling materials to the North Augusta Materials Recovery Facility instead of the Dumpster Depot facility on University Parkway beginning Aug. 3, a solution that will buy Aiken time to evaluate the financial future of its program.
For the rest of the week, residents' recycling will be taken to the landfill, said Lex Kirkland, the city of Aiken's Public Services director.
Customers will see no changes in their recycling pick-up cost or bi-monthly schedule for the time being, said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh at the Aiken City Council's July 13 work session.
Aiken decided to make the switch to work with North Augusta after learning its agreement with Dumpster Depot was no longer financially feasible for the business.
Dumpster Depot owner Norman Dunagan said that, as a businessman, he respects the city's decision to relocate to North Augusta.
"We're absolutely thankful that we had a chance to serve [the city], and we're sorry we couldn't come to any kind of working agreement with them," Dunagan said.
City Councilors have been searching for a solution to help Dumpster Depot, a local business that houses the city's recycling operations, after a series of economical events led to a financial shortfall for the business.
Combined with a lack of residential recycling participation in recent years and ongoing market issues partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lower volume of recyclable materials has been entering the facility and leading to a loss in profit, Dunagan said.
Dunagan approached City Council in early May requesting financial assistance to help salvage his struggling recycling program, which has seen a downturn in recycling materials.
Dunagan inquired for the city to help fund his business at roughly $12,000 a month for the next 14 months until an equipment loan on the business's automated line is paid off.
Dumpster Depot has been paying off the equipment at $8,900 a month as part of an overall 72-month loan.
In a recent discussion between Green Works LLC, the subsidiary company that processed the recycling for Dumpster Depot, Dunagan and city officials from Aiken and North Augusta, the city tried to negotiate a solution with Dumpster Depot's financial shortfall.
The City of Aiken was willing to offer Dunagan $4,000 a month to offset the costs of the business, to which Dunagan declined, Bedenbaugh said.
“We had a limit in what we were willing to potentially pay,” Bedenbaugh explained at the meeting.
North Augusta was Aiken's recycling partner until July 2014 when the city took up its new partnership with Dumpster Depot.
Aiken has had a recycling program since 1990, and has not had to pay for the services of the program since 2010, Bedenbaugh said.
In their original agreement, Aiken would pay North Augusta over $4,000 a month to take the city's recycling materials. Due to a healthy market on recycling materials, the city was able to stop paying after April 10, 2010.
This new deal with North Augusta, however, will cost Aiken $48 for each ton of recyclable materials. The agreement is set to last until June 30, 2021.
The solution acts as the only option at the moment to continue the program, Bedenbaugh said; however, keeping the recycling program around long-term without a rate increase for customers is still to be determined.
"We need to continue to monitor the cost [of the program] and report back to council," Bedenbaugh said. "As we move into the budget process for the next fiscal year, we're going to have to face [whether] we continue recycling. Maybe another option will come up at that time."
North Augusta has agreed to continue taking Aiken's recycling past June 30, 2021 should the city ask it to do so.
Dumpster Depot will continue to provide industrial recycling and storage services for third-party businesses such as Double D Logistics LLC, a subsidiary of Dumpster Depot, and other large-scale manufacturing companies, Dunagan said.
"We have a 25-year plan for Dumpster Depot, and we are still exceeding that plan," Dunagan said. "Anytime you have a company that is losing money, and you do not see a future of making money, you have to close it."