The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department began a massive facelift of the Virginia Acres Park playground Friday.
The scope of the project includes removing the existing playground structures, resurfacing the ground and installing new equipment and will require the area to be closed until May 1.
The playground, part of the park that encompasses the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, will include 12,000-plus square feet of multiple play structures and amenities, including traditional swings and slides.
Plans for the project call for new features like a zip line, rope wall, rock crawl, musical panels, rocking and spinning seated elements, multi-user swings, dynamic discs and other activities that are appropriate for children ages 2 to 12.
In all, the playground will offer 72 play elements for children in the community, complete with new benches and picnic tables.
The entire play space is Americans with Disabilities Act accessible with specific elements included for children who need greater accessibility.
Originally installed circa 1968, the playground has seen a few changes over the decades, with the last installation being in the early 1990s.
Replacing the playground at Virginia Acres Park has been in the works since the Capital Project Sales Tax voter referendum in 2018, and is funded for $600,000 through CPST funds and a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program.
“This park is a destination for families from across our community,” said Jessica Campbell, City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism director. “It was time for the playground to be replaced due to age, wear and tear. Its new innovative design and amenities will expand play values, age ranges and numbers of children served.”
Other City of Aiken playgrounds that are still available for play include: Charleston Street Playground, Crosland Park Playground, Eustis Park, Generations Park, Kalmia Hill Park, Library Park, Osbon Park, and Smith-Hazel Recreation Center and Park.