Summer is in full swing and with it has come an extensive heat wave, bringing hot and humid temperatures to Aiken County and throughout the east coast of the U.S.
"It seems like the heat is the only thing on everybody's mind," said Roy Niles, local handyman and roofer. "People ask me all the time how I am able to do my job working out in this kind of heat. It's tough, but I feel like you get used to it."
There are jobs that require people to be outside, including construction crews, firefighters and police officers. And with "feel-like" temperatures reaching well into the triple digits, just a few minutes in the heat can be a matter of concern.
Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, said the heat is definitely a concern for deputies, who have to wear a lot of layers with their uniforms.
"The uniforms definitely can cause our body temperature to rise by a few degrees, but all deputies are prepared for dealing with the heat," Abdullah said. "We spend a lot of time in our patrol cars, but every deputy is trained to hydrate and our supervisors have extra water in their patrol cars in case we get called out to scene where we are going to be for a while."
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) heat exhaustion is the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating. Workers most prone to heat exhaustion are those that are elderly, have high blood pressure or are working in a hot environment.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness, nausea and heavy sweating. An elevated body temperature can lead to heat stroke. Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature: The body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails and the body is unable to cool down.
The sheriff's department also makes sure they have a plan for the Aiken County Bloodhound Team when the temperature rises.
"We make sure the dogs have plenty of water when we're out in the field and searching for someone," Abdullah said. "We also will bring out the bloodhounds in groups and switch up the groups after say 15 to 20 minutes. This helps keep the dogs from overheating during a search."
Dogs are different than humans insofar as they do not sweat; instead they begin panting. According to PetMD, when panting isn’t enough, a dog’s body temperature rises. This can be fatal if not corrected quickly. Excessive panting and signs of discomfort indicate overheating in dogs. A dog overheating may also be unable or unwilling to move around.
Other signs of heatstroke in dogs include drooling, reddened gums, vomiting, diarrhea, mental dullness or loss of consciousness, uncoordinated movement and collapsing.
Jeremy Hardwick is a local road crew worker in Aiken who spends hours working directly in the sunlight each day.
"I've been doing road work for about 5 or 6 years and it's my calling," Hardwick said. "Even though I love my job, I definitely still have days where I question my sanity due to the heat we have the work in."
He said the heat Aiken has been experiencing recently has definitely been something he has had to take into consideration.
"When it gets really hot outside like this – I make sure to bring extra water and lemons," he said. "I don't know why but lemons added to my water seem to make me stay hydrated better and need water less. It works for me."
Hardwick makes sure to bring extra water just in case some of his co-workers need any or forgot water of their own.
Lt. Jake Mahoney, with Aiken Public Safety, is not only a police officer but also a firefighter.
Firefighters have so much excess gear they must put on before entering a house fire, and this can compound the issue of overheating in extreme heat.
"Overheating and dehydration are serious problems that can occur to just about anyone exposed to extreme heat," Mahoney said. "Of course, the majority of the citizens here in Aiken are not firefighters, but they also need to stay hydrated and don't stay outside for extended periods of time – if it's really hot like it has been."