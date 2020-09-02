The Aiken Downtown Development Association has canceled Oktoberfest 2020.
Similarly to other canceled events like the Hops & Hogs 2020 festival, the event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
"With the larger festival events that have such larger crowds, we know it's just not safe at this time, so we went ahead and pulled the trigger...," said Aiken Downtown Development Association Executive Director Haley Knight.
The event, which would have taken place Oct. 3, features music, beer and German-themed culture on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association is still planning ahead for some of its holiday-related events and is exploring other outside events that may be more safe to hold.