City Council's recent vote will allow more opportunities for a variety of businesses in sections of Aiken's downtown.
The Aiken City Council voted unanimously, with the recusal of council members Ed Woltz and Gail Diggs, to allow "more flexibility of use and design requirements" with infrastructure requirements in Aiken's Light Industrial Zone District.
The changes made will allow that to happen by decreasing the front yard minimum within the district from 30 feet to 5 feet, and reducing open space from 20% to 10%.
Additionally, the council voted to allow a new flexible version of "light industrial" to be created, as there is currently no planned zoning district for light industrial uses. The name for the district would be Planned Mixed Industrial or PMI.
Conditions with the proposal would be to allow convenience stores, department stores, retail stores, superstores or discount stores to be permitted under "special exception," all of which are currently not allowed in the district.
The Light Industrial Zone currently provides access to low-intensity industrial uses, such as warehousing and office spaces that do not over-congest or burden the available streets, infrastructures or public services.
Richland and Park avenues and the York Street/Railroad corridor currently make up the two locations of Aiken's Light Industrial Zone District. Richland and Park avenues house 88 parcels totaling 62 acres, while the York Street/Railroad corridor houses 15 parcels totaling 37 acres.
Jane Page Thompson, who made the original proposal, noted that Williamsburg Street to Barnwell Avenue, Barnwell Avenue to Orangeburg Street, and Orangeburg Street to Park Avenue are large blocks that "have nothing on them."
"These [buildings] are part of our historic grid system," she said. "There needs to be some kind of planned development for those areas."
Thompson noted that a building similar to the in-development Woodford Trace affordable housing apartments "could be dropped" on the corner of Barnwell Avenue, Orangeburg Street and Marlboro Street.
"[Currently] such developments are not allowed," Thompson said. "So, we need to change the use table to be able to capitalize on past, and future, investments."
Another opportunity existing in the Light Industrial Zone District is an empty lot located near Beaufort Street N.E., Richland Avenue E. and Park Avenue S.E.
Thompson said that with the approval of funds for the Aiken Steeplechase Association, a hotel would be "perfect" for the area to accommodate for the association's new location.