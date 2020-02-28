Brandon Upson has experienced a little bit of everything many politicians promise to try and combat when campaigning.
He was raised in a single-parent home. His father is serving a life sentence in prison. There were evictions, repossessions and times without electricity at various points during his upbringing.
He’s witnessed war in Iraq, and even saw what it was like for people to risk their lives to vote.
Now the Aiken native is getting a unique chance to live in the achievement of the goals that were motivated by all he’s experienced.
Upson and other members on his team always share a quote: “The people who are closest to the problem are closest to the solution.”
From the time he first decided to get involved with politics more than a decade ago, Upson’s focus has been changing the dynamics of political campaigns. Much of the conversation leading up to voting in Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic primary has been about support by people of color. Upson has long believed one of the important things to change is the role of people from diverse backgrounds within the campaign itself.
“My goal has been to change the way campaigns happen and how space is created and taken up by people of color,” Upson said following the recent Democratic primary debate in Charleston.
After more than 10 years and 36 political campaigns – ranging from school board to governor – Upson, a 34-year-old alumnus of Silver Bluff High School, finds himself in the prime position to do just that. He’s the national organizing director of Tom Steyer’s presidential campaign, a position he called the highest and most exhilarating he’s held during his career. It also affords him the opportunity to attempt to be a catalyst for the changes he says he’d like to see.
“By me being a senior director for the campaign, I have the ability to influence who is interviewed, how they get involved in the campaign, how we form our internal policies and because of that – the campaign wanted to do it anyway – we have the most diverse campaign in the country right now.”
According to Upson, more than half of Steyer’s campaign staff is made up of people of color and 98% of the South Carolina staff is.
Upson never expected to land in the world of politics, let alone play a prominent role in one of the most consequential election cycles in history. He always had aspirations to serve his country, and for him, the peak of that career arch was going to be a role as a general or Sgt. Major in the Army. However, after his time in Iraq and witnessing the country’s form of the democratic process, he knew he’d be heading down a different path.
“When I was in Iraq, I had the opportunity to see one of the elections and see people risking their lives to vote,” Upson said. “Then I came home and noticed people in my own family weren’t even voting or didn’t believe their votes counted.”
That motivated him to start getting his own family registered, which turned into him traveling to colleges to get young voters registered. Before long he was a member of then-President Barack Obama’s Organizing For America network.
Prior to getting involved with the Steyer campaign, Upson was the campaign manager for Phil Noble’s bid to become governor of South Carolina in 2018. He’s also spent time on campaigns for mayor, congress and senate across the state.
To him, there’s something different about the current campaign he’s working on, and it's not just the prominence of the office being sought.
“I’ve been able to make space, create space and allow new people to take up that space, and it’s been changing the way things are done,” Upson said. “When you look at us going from 1% and within two and a half months we’re up in third place and within striking distance to win, it’s because we did something differently and we’re not playing by the same old rules.”
Upson, who graduated from the College of Charleston, has gone from once being the only person in the room without an Ivy League degree during the start of his career in politics in the Front Line Leaders Academy to realizing some of the goals he’s been fighting for for years. Seeing the impact of that work is what has increased his drive to continue in politics.
“When I felt the calling that my life had evolved from serving in the military to serving in this capacity, I see the direct impact of my contribution in a very unique way,” Upson said.
"I see more tangibly what I’m fighting for when I go into Denmark, South Carolina, and a mother is upset because she accidentally made her baby’s formula with poisoned water. Or I go to Hopkins and a mother who lost her daughter from a car accident she should’ve survived, but because they’re in a healthcare desert it took too long for the ambulance to get there and too long to get her to the hospital so she bled out and died. That is the fight that is very personal and unique in this time.”