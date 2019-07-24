A delegation from the Aiken County NAACP Branch traveled to Detroit for the organization's 110th annual convention.
At the convention, a resolutions committee voted on dozens of proposals put forward by various branches and individuals in the NAACP.
"The resolution process is the fundamental reason for the NAACP annual convention," NAACP Aiken County Branch President Eugene White said in an email. "… In short, the resolution process establishes NAACP policies and programs of action for the ensuing year. In turn branches use resolutions as a framework for identifying its priorities."
Resolutions put forward by the Aiken County Branch in collaboration with other branches included supporting African American history in the K-12 school curriculum and supporting the NAACP’s Next Generation (NAACP NextGen) Program.
White said the resolution for African American history in schools would call for state and federal legislation to require or incentivize public schools to be more "inclusive" of that history in their curriculum.
The NextGen Program is a 12-month leadership development training program for NAACP members ages 21-35. Training would include information on social justice, civic engagement, education, and more.
Both resolutions put forward by the Aiken County Branch were approved, after some slight amendments.
One of the most notable resolutions at the convention, put forward by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, and voted into action unanimously, was a formal call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
During the convention, Green said Trump was “unfit to be president" and "unfit to defend liberty and justice for all," among other things.
"The resolution says that by causing such harm to the society of the United States, he is unfit to be president and warrants impeachment, trial and removal from office," White said. "This (resolution) is based on his attempts to convert his bigoted statements into United States policy and by associating the presidency and the people of the United States with bigotry."
"No one is above the law, and weaponizing divisiveness and fear for personal gain is the not the solution to unifying a nation and creating a better future for our children," he continued.