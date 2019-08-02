The Aiken County Branch of the NAACP walked away from the NAACP's 110th National Convention in Detroit with two awards.
During a special awards ceremony, the branch was awarded the National Thalheimer Award for both the Programs and Publications categories.
These awards recognize the Aiken branch for "outstanding work in the implementation" of the NAACP's initiatives, such as building membership and enhancing advocacy.
In 2018, the Aiken County branch won third place in the Programs category. This year, it took first place in both Programs and Publications.
“I’ve always known that the Aiken County Branch is one of the finest branches in the nation, but receiving two Thalheimer Awards is confirmation of this fact," said Eugene White, president of the Aiken branch. "I am proud of the fine team that our branch has become, and I am especially grateful to our friends, sponsors and supporters that make it possible for us to do our work in the community.”
Thalheimer Awards have been given annually for decades.
The award was created in 1944 from a grant from Dr. Ross Thalheimer, a Johns Hopkins University instructor in philosophy and a University of Washington instructor in philosophy and sociology. He was also President of the Thalheimer Foundation Inc.
A sizable delegation from the Aiken County NAACP branch traveled to Detroit for the annual convention.
At the convention, a resolutions committee voted on dozens of proposals put forward by various branches and individuals in the NAACP.
Resolutions put forward by the Aiken County branch, in collaboration with other branches, included supporting African American history in the K-12 school curriculum and supporting the NAACP’s Next Generation (NAACP NextGen) Program.
White said last week that the resolution for African American history in schools would call for state and federal legislation to require or incentivize public schools to be more "inclusive" of that history in their curriculum.
The NextGen Program is a 12-month leadership development training program for NAACP members ages 21-35. Training would include information on social justice, civic engagement, education and more.