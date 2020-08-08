The Aiken County Historical Museum was clustered Saturday with parents and their children who were there to get their hands on the museum's new history kits.
Staff at the museum passed out the 20 prepared kits filled with historic fun to excited children in second to fifth grade, many of whom are still learning remotely until school starts at the end of August.
This month’s kits were themed “Fun in the Sun” and featured a themed craft with a treat, a puzzle/coloring page and a copy of an item from the museum's archive guaranteed to make a child feel like a "historian for a day."
The kits hit a strong note with parents as soon as they were announced by the museum.
In less than 24 hours, the Aiken County Historical Museum received an abundance of inquiries on their new history kits.
By noon Saturday, the museum completely ran out of their kits, according to staff member Ian Mini.
The museum is already making plans to put together at least 50 more to pass out this month as soon as a fresh batch of supplies is sent in.
Leah Walker, the Aiken County Historical Museum's site and events manager, was floored at the instant response, though not surprised, she said.
"We're doing this because kids can't go to school ... so parents are looking for stuff for their children to do," Walker said.
Parents are constantly looking for new ways to help their children learn new things as they remotely teach them, Walker said, either until school starts back up or as parent’s homeschool them.
For parents like Carol Bond, who homeschools her 7-year-old daughter, Gemma, such activities like the kits are a surefire way to keep children excited for learning.
"I want my daughter to be curious and to want to learn, to try things out," Bond said. "This makes learning become more alive for (children)..."
Bond is an administrator for a Homeschooling in Aiken Facebook group where she and other parents collaborate on ideas and methods for teaching their children at home.
Since the start of the pandemic, the group’s members have doubled from their over 300 members to 774 as more parents are adjusting to remote learning.
“It’s a bit overwhelming even for some of the (longtime) homeschoolers, so where’s trying to make it manageable and help as many parents out as they can,” Bond said.
The museum mirrored the kit idea after the Aiken County Public Library, who passed out science-related kits for children in early May.
The museum is set to pass out a new themed kit every month at least until December, though staff is wanting to continue passing out the kits at least until the end of May, Walker said.
The history kits are free thanks to the sponsorship of retired Major General Irene Trowell-Harris, an Aiken-born woman who has campaigned for several causes, including education.
The museum is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.