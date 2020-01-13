The controversial Woodford Trace affordable housing apartments moved forward Monday night, and the city of Aiken wants to be involved in the process to guide the development.
Aiken City Council voted five-to-two to give final approval of an ordinance to annex, rezone and approve the concept plan for the Woodford Trace apartments development, a 48-unit multifamily development containing two- and three-bedroom units on 4.56 acres near Owens Street.
City Council voted to approve the concept plan with addition for a new road, currently knowns as "the Owens Street Extension," that will incorporate a driveway for the proposed apartments.
The proposed road will come off of the Pawnee-Neilson connector, which parallels Whiskey Road, and should "alleviate, but not eliminate" additional footwork and traffic off Whiskey and Dougherty roads.
The road was added as a "condition" by the developers, Flatiron Partners, as a way to make the Whiskey-Dougherty area safer.
"The city asked us to make change that came at a cost to our project, and we're willing to step up," Hollis Fitch, principal for Flatiron Partners, said. "We're putting in additional dollars to make this road work, and to work it out with the city."
Fitch said at the meeting that, based off the study of a third-party traffic expert, the addition of the Woodford Trace apartments "would not add a manageable difference" to the traffic on Whiskey.
"The traffic problem there exists today, but the apartments will not add to a problem that already exists," Fitch said. "We're trying to do what we can with the resources we have."
Council members Kay Brohl and Gail Diggs voted against the affordable housing complex. Diggs noted that the road, while seen as a "fix" in the eyes of the developers, is really just a Band-Aid.
Several residents spoke against the development plan, citing safety concerns and current congestion around the area.
The location for the new apartments will be located off Owens Street, an L-shaped connector tying together Whiskey and Dougherty roads – between Walmart and Publix and along Dougherty Road.
The Council members who voted in favor of the Woodford Trace apartments noted that their decision rested on having the "city's involvement on the project".
Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.