Geoffrey Alls, an employee with the City of Augusta, and Charlie Hartz, the owner of the Dunkin' Donuts in Aiken, sat together with several other members of Aiken Mosaic on Monday night.
The two did not know each other personally, and possibly wouldn't see each other much after that night; however, they know as members of Aiken Mosaic they have one important goal in common: they both want to change the structure of the Aiken community.
The Aiken Mosaic reunion, which Aiken Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson described as a cross between a "tent revival and a family reunion," brought together dozens of community leaders from all different walks of life to better understand and lift up the community of Aiken.
The reunion was planned six months after the official finale of Aiken Mosaic in August.
The Mosaic initiative, shepherded by the Aiken Chamber, was unveiled early in 2019.
It began with the intent to pair over 100 "traditional leaders" – individuals with more traditional leadership roles such as elected officials or CEOs – and "non-traditional leaders," such as active community members, Jameson said.
Participants worked together between February and August to understand how everyone felt about Aiken's future.
The idea for the reunion was to serve as a "temperature check" for members so they could catch up and find out what has happened with their community outreach since the last meeting half a year ago. Members also discussed ideas about how to move forward.
Paul Bush, a Mosaic member and reverend with the Concerned Ministers Fellowship, described the purpose of Mosaic as a "living puzzle" in which the pieces – or people – have to be put together before the whole image can be seen.
"We try to not only bring in the traditional and non-traditional (people), but also try to bring in people of different races," Bush said. "We want to bring in diversity and inclusion in ideas and thoughts that go on in the city."
Reunion participants were scattered randomly at different tables so they could interact with people they otherwise may have never met. After conversing with each other, participants were able to share with the group how they've reach out to the community.
Rysheeka Bush, a Mosaic member and clinical program manager for the nonprofit organization Helping Hands, said Mosaic has given her the chance to "meet Aiken" as a whole.
"We've been given the opportunity to sit down and talk to people we probably never would have spoken to," Rysheeka Bush said. "If you don't consider what is going on around you, you miss out on great opportunities to meet people and grow something beautiful in the Aiken community."
Malik Lightborne, an Aiken Mosaic project facilitator, was recently given the opportunity to speak at Aiken Technical College on the concept of Mosaic and help "replicate Aiken Mosaic" with the student government body at the college.
"You see how it's expanded from outside here," Lightborne said.
By the end of the night, Mosaic members passed out cards and exchanged farewells, establishing the relationships the effort hoped to build.
"You can feel something's happened here," Jameson said. "We know we are making a long term difference in Aiken based on these relationships."
The future of Mosaic rests now in the hands of the individuals involved, who may collaborate on community issues and projects now that they know who is in their corner, Jameson said.