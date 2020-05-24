Anyone who happened to be strolling in downtown Aiken Sunday afternoon would have heard or seen a flock of Ford Model A's cruising by, greeting all spectators with their distinctive honks.
Over a dozen of the Aiken Model A's members revved up for a Memorial Day tour in place of their participation in the yearly parade, which was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Despite some hiccups, including losing half the group at one point of their journey, the tour managed to bring delight to spectators and even other drivers on the road.
Decked out in American flags and ribbons, drivers made their way through the Old Aiken Grid, passing through several housing complexes and other areas, including places such as the Croft House Senior Housing.
"(We'll) give some of the residents some diversion and a little bit of fun, something out of the ordinary," Aiken Model A's President Greg Jones said.
The club not only allows members to experience a remarkable driving experience but also to bond over a hobby that helps restore nearly extinct relics.
"The cars are simpler (to maintain)," Jones said. "Modern cars run off computers ... but these cars are all mechanical ... like a lawnmower almost. A lot of these came out of barns and old garages and have been sitting for decades."
Members like Allison-Lynn Bond joined the Model A's a year ago, right after she found her Model A in Lexington, surprisingly in great condition.
After moving to Aiken over six years ago, she was inspired to join the club after seeing another Model A on the road.
Bond likes to take her car out at least once a week and often relishes in the looks she gets from other drivers around town.
"I'm everywhere," Bond joked. "I love it ... they all laugh at me and that's just the way I like it."