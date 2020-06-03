Growing concerns about unreported child abuse claims amid the coronavirus pandemic has led to a proclamation by Aiken's mayor in hopes of raising awareness.
Social isolation caused by the stay home orders enacted to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 has lead to a decrease in child abuse reports, Susan Meehan, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, said.
In April 2019, the CAC conducted 48 forensic interviews of child abuse victims. The number of interviews dropped to 11 in April 2020.
"We've been really concerned about the children who are at home and that staying at home (for them) is not play time, it's a nightmare," Meehan said.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon signed a proclamation Tuesday morning declaring June 6 as "Shine a Light on Child Abuse Day," in an effort to raise awareness about child abuse.
The campaign urges residents to turn on their porch lights at 8 p.m. and leave it on throughout the night to shine a light on child abuse.
"We cannot ignore our most innocent citizens," Osbon said shortly after signing the proclamation.
In spirit of the Shine a Light event, the Child Advocacy Center also encourages the public to learn about the signs of abuse and to react responsibly when recognizing a possible victim of child abuse.
Signs of abuse aren't always obvious, according to the CAC. Emotional or behavioral changes are often the most common signs, rather than physical evidence.
Trauma may be the root of what is typically labeled as "bad" or "difficult" behavior, a news release by the CAC states.
Meehan encouraged the public to report suspicion, disclosure or discovery of possible abuse.
Only 4% to 8% of reports of all sexual abuse are false, according to the CAC.
To report suspected abuse, call 803-644-5100 or visit https://www.d2l.org.
The CAC also welcomes donations that will allow the center to continue to serve child abuse victims and raise awareness.
Donations of any amount can be made online at https://bit.ly/3cstrE5.