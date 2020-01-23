Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon payed a visit to Aiken Regional Medical Centers this week to honor some of the hospital's most versatile staff.
Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists are currently being honored across the nation for the 21st annual CRNA week.
CRNA staff have been a part of hospitals for about 150 years. Each year, they administer more than 49 million anesthetics in the United States and practice in nearly every type of medical facility. They can be found in dentist offices, delivery rooms, medical centers for veterans, and more.
“As CRNAs, we administer anesthesia to patients undergoing orthopedic, cardiac, urologic, ENT, neurological, podiatry, GYN and labor and delivery procedures, just to name a few," said Aiken Regional Chief CRNA Jeffrey Bosewll in a press release. "… It is a privilege to be part of a profession that is so dedicated to advancing anesthesia patient safety and ensuring that patients have access to surgical, obstetrical, emergency, and pain management care, especially in rural and other medically underserved areas of our nation.”
Osbon visited the hospital to present a proclamation honoring Jan. 20-27 as National CNRA Week across the City of Aiken.
“In the City of Aiken we are excited to join other communities in recognizing the substantial contribution of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists to the healthcare field,” said Osbon in a press release. “These dedicated and committed individuals provide comfort to us and loved ones in the times we need it most. Aiken is blessed to have CRNAs who are professional, courteous and caring. Thank you for your service to our city."