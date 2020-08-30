Tamell Bailey is now his mother's caregiver, and her strength has inspired him to write a song.
Bailey’s mother, Johnnie Mae Williams-Bailey, had a rare, life-saving heart operation called an LVAD, which stands for Left Ventricular Assist Device.
Bailey said the surgery is even more major than just open-heart surgery. He said key players in his mom's care team were her doctor, Darshak Karia, and her nurse practitioner, Erin Jolly.
“I owe my mother everything,” Bailey said. “We have no problem caring for her now that she needs our help.”
Williams-Bailey also survived breast cancer in 2018.
The song that Bailey produced, wrote and recorded for her is called "Johnnie Mae" and started out as a Mother's Day poem he wrote for her many years ago. Bailey surprised his mother with the song the day he picked her up from the hospital.
“Basically when I heard it, I just had tears of joy,” Williams-Bailey said. “The song made me feel better because I know that he meant all the words he was saying.”
Bailey plans to donate all the proceeds from the sales of the song to the local American Heart Association to help further fund research for people like his mother.
The song called “Johnnie Mae” is available on all major digital platforms.
Bailey said that as far as the rarity of the procedure , the lead LVAD coordinator at University Hospital notified him that they have only done 60 or so of those types of operations at the hospital.
According to the University Healthcare System website, the hospital "is the only hospital in the region to offer this life-saving heart failure treatment to those patients in need of left ventricular assistance. LVAD devices help your heart pump blood from one of the main pumping chambers to the rest of your body or to the other side of the heart. These pumps are implanted in your body. In most cases, they are connected to machinery outside your body.”
The doctors said for the first three months after Williams-Bailey's surgery, she requires a 24-hour caregiver. On Aug. 13, after being hospitalized for four months, she was released from the hospital.
Currently, for her crucial first few months of recovery, she is living with her niece Natalie Smith, who is a nurse, and her niece's husband, Dequawn Smith. Bailey comes over every day to help take care of her.
“This has been rough because I've never had to have somebody do this kind of stuff for me before,” Williams-Bailey said. “I usually do this kind of stuff for everybody else and have a full-time job.”
Williams-Bailey is still fighting to get stronger and recover each day.
“My mother has always been a caregiver to other members of the family,” Bailey said. “Even up until the time she started getting sick. She cared for her mother and father before they passed. She also cared for her younger brother before he passed last year. She has always been the pinnacle of a parent to me and my only brother.”
Williams-Bailey worked for Owens Corning and Newman Technology, and she also worked at the Aiken Health department, among other places.
She earned a medical terminology certificate at Aiken Tech. She also graduated a year early from Strom Thurmond High School in 1973. She has two sons, Tamell Bailey and Terrell Bailey.
“Well my number one accomplishment in life was having my two sons,” Williams-Bailey said. “Then the other one was being able to take care of them and the people in my family. I’m not complaining about it. God gave me the strength to do it, and I made it.”