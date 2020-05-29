An Aiken man and woman have been charged with sexually assaulting a horse twice.
Abigail Louise Ronco, 30, and Damian Alexander Conner, 31, both of Aiken, were each charged with two counts of buggery, according to arrest records.
Arrest warrants by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office state both suspects "committed the abominable crime of buggery" on two different occasions in May 2019 and June 2019.
The sexual assaults occurred on 169 Willow Run Road in Aiken, the warrants state.
Deputies report the information was learned from videos contained in electronic devices obtained after Conner was charged with multiple charges related to downloading and viewing of child pornography on May 12.
Ronco also made a Facebook post in September 2019 about a sexual assault on her horse. The case is still under investigation.
Both Ronco and Conner were charged Friday.