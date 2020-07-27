An Aiken man won the lottery recently and claimed a prize of $250,000.
The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, said he stopped at a gas station to fill up his car and decided to try his luck on a scratch-off ticket when he went inside to pay.
He bought the ticket at Quick Pantry #103 at 1100 York Street NE in Aiken which received a commission of $2,500 for selling the ticket.
The winner said he did the three things necessary to claim the prize when he got over the initial excitement.
"I signed the ticket first," he said.
He then took a picture of the front and back of the ticket with his cell phone, and then drove home and put the ticket in a safe place.
"I feel very fortunate to have won," he said.
The winner overcame odds of 1 in 810,000 to win $250,000 in the ($10) 50X game. Two top prizes remain in the game.