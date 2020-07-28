An Aiken man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to charges stemming from a violent armed robbery in 2019 that led to an area gas station clerk being shot in the leg.
Swiss Tyrone Council, 30, of Aiken pleaded guilty to armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
On Oct. 8, 2019, Council reportedly held up an Enmarket convenience store clerk on York Street with a firearm and demanded money, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety news release.
Council reportedly shot the clerk in the leg and fled the scene.
Two days later, Council would lead multiple agencies in a manhunt in the area of Trolley Line and Vaucluse roads in Aiken.
A large law enforcement presence, including the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the Aiken Bloodhound Team and the ATF Regional Anti-Gang Enforcement (RAGE) Unit, flooded the area but were unable to locate Council.
He would evade being captured by police until Oct. 26, 2019 when he was taken into custody.
He was previously identified as a violent offender by Public Safety's Safe Communities program.
Council received a 25-year sentence and must serve at least 85% of his sentence before parole eligibility.
He is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center.