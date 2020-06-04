An Aiken man who was shot after pointing two guns at deputies has died from injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.
Doctors pronounced Gregory W. Hallback, 44, of Aiken dead at 11:25 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.
Around 4:50 p.m., the sheriff's office dispatch center received a domestic call involving a gun on Old Country Road off Good Springs Road, Sheriff Mike Hunt said on scene.
When deputies arrived on scene they encountered the suspect, identified as a white male, who ran to the back of the property.
While deputies pursued the suspect, he pointed two pistols in the direction of the deputies.
Deputies fired multiple rounds. Lifesaving measures were provided by the deputies and EMS transported the subject to an area hospital.
Hallback's body will be autopsied today in Newberry
Three Aiken County Sheriff's deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, as per policy, Capt. Nick Gallam with the sheriff's office said Wednesday.