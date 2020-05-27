The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man related to his involvement in an aggravated assault on Wednesday. He is believed to be living in Aiken.
Marion Lonnelle Pope, 36, is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred in the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue in Augusta.
Pope's address is unknown but he is believed to live in Aiken, deputies report.
He was last seen in a gold Chevrolet Impala.
Pope is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information relating to this case or Pope's whereabouts is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1046 or 706-821-1080.