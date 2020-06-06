An Aiken man remains in the hospital after being struck by vehicle left him severely injured.
On May 25, Rayvis Neubia of Aiken was walking northbound on Edgefield Highway when a vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road, striking Neubia, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The incident occurred at 1:15 p.m. between Croft Mill Road and Jack Jones Street, just 1.2 miles north of Aiken.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, Tidwell said.
Neubia sustained several extensive injuries and is continuing to recover in a nearby hospital, his family said.
"He's just now starting to walk," Purray Thomas, the victim's mother, said.
The hit and run is still under investigation but key details, such as the vehicle's make, color and the driver's identity, remain unknown.
Tidwell urges anyone with information related to this case to call Highway Patrol at *47.