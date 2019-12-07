Christmas came early for several local children in need Saturday morning after an Aiken man pledged to pay for clothing and toys at the Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Rev. Charles Matthews, director of children's ministries at Second Baptist Church, saved up the entire year to give back to children in need within the Aiken community.
A total of 30 children, 15 girls and 15 boys, were given $75 to spend on clothes and $20 to purchase a toy.
Families and children eagerly gathered at the front entrance of the store for an experience they may not be able to afford to have each year.
"I know there are some kids that aren't going to be able to have a real Christmas like other folks, so my thing is, now that I'm in a position to do this, I would like to give back to the kids in the community," Matthews said.
Several members of the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. volunteered to help children pick out items.
Matthews worked with Aiken County Public Schools' district McKinney-Vento homeless liaison, Sherida Stroman, to reach out to those in need.
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Act requires state and local educational agencies to develop, review and revise policies to remove barriers to the enrollment, attendance and success in school that homeless children may experience.
As of Friday, there are 198 documented students in Aiken County who are experiencing homelessness, surpassing last year's number, Stroman said.
The number is higher than this time last year, Stroman said.
At the end of the 2018 school year, Aiken County had 424 documented students experiencing homelessness.
Although not all of the children benefiting from Matthews' generosity were homeless, Stroman said the event was a great opportunity to help children who may not have Christmas assistance this year.
"I think this event is an opportunity to say 'No matter what going on, Christmas is still here,'" Stroman said. "I just feel like Aiken County is being blessed by people stepping up and doing what they can."
William Bryd and his son Eligah James said they could barely sleep the night before the event.
Bryd has supported his son as a single father for the past six years.
The two said they were grateful to share in an experience that does not come often for them.
"It's an opportunity for us to feel the Christmas spirit," Byrd said. "I feel alone a lot of the time raising my son by myself. It makes me emotional that we have this kind of support here in Aiken to help people like us. It's awesome."
Matthews hopes to make this an annual event and wants to find more funding sources to sponsor local children in need.
Anyone interested can contact him by phone at 803-270-8279 or by email at cyardpro@msn.com.