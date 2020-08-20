An Aiken man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for a 2018 assault that led to the eventual death of a Windsor man.
Chester Lee Settles, 30, of Aiken pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the death of Sylvester Stanford, Bradley McMillian, prosecutor with the Second Judicial Circuit, said.
On July 26, 2018, police responded to the car wash area of the 3 Way Gas Station on Hampton Avenue in reference to a person lying on the ground, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Police found Stanford, 54, lying on his back, severely injured and unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital in Augusta, according to the report.
"Mr. Stanford did not become responsive at anytime while we were on scene," police documented in the report.
A witness at the scene identified Settles as the attacker.
The witness reported seeing the suspect strike Stanford several times in the head with his feet and hands, the report states. Video footage from the gas station backs up the witness' statement.
Police located Settles in a yard near the intersection of Newberry Street and Hampton Avenue. He immediately fled on foot as police approached him.
Settles was detained and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Stanford was hospitalized but never fully recovered from the assault. He died in November 2019 from complications resulting from the assault, McMillian said.
The case upgraded to murder earlier this year.
At the plea hearing, Settles' lawyer said his client lost his temper when he confronted the victim after learning the victim may have exposed him to HIV, McMillian said.
Settles pleaded guilty and received a 22-year sentence.
He is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center.