An Aiken man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday for a double murder case in January 2018.

Jeremie Tobey pleaded guilty to two counts of murder stemming from deaths of Cody Diminovich, 25, and Pamela Lawson, 38, who were both found dead from gunshot wounds at their residence at 1033 Buldra Lane near New Ellenton on Jan. 26, 2018, according to the Second Circuit Solicitor's Office.

On Jan. 26, 2018, around 8 p.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Buldra Lane off Dry Branch Road in Aiken County in reference to a shooting.

There they spoke with a 14-year-old juvenile, who lived at the residence with his mother, Pamela Lawson, her boyfriend, Cody Diminovich and the defendant, according to the Second Circuit Solicitor's Office.

The juvenile said Tobey had previously lived in the trailer behind theirs, but moved in with them in December 2017 when he was kicked out of his trailer, said Ashley Hammack of the solicitor's office.

The juvenile stated that he was reading a book in his bedroom that evening when he heard several gunshots in the house.

He heard his mother say, “No Jeremie, don’t,” and then one final gunshot, Hammack said.

The child stated that he hid until the shooting stopped.

At that point he saw the defendant carrying multiple phones and firearms belonging to the two victims, to include a .38 special, a .22 rifle, and a 12 gauge shotgun to Lawson’s vehicle, a 2011 Honda Civic, before driving off in the vehicle, according to the Second Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Inside the home, law enforcement found the body of Cody Diminovich in the hallway leading to Lawson’s bedroom, Hammack said.

Deputies located the body of Lawson on the floor of her bedroom by the closet. Both were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Autopsies performed on both victims revealed that Diminovich suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head and two shotgun wounds to the back, according to the Second Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Lawson suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head, as well as gunshot wounds to the right shoulder, left arm and right knee.

Three days later, law enforcement was contacted by the defendant’s family in Connecticut, who indicated that the defendant had fled back home and had checked himself into a hospital in Willimantic, Connecticut, Hammack said.

Officers apprehended the defendant in Connecticut, and he provided a statement to law enforcement.

The defendant indicated that he had gotten into a verbal argument with Lawson on the morning of Jan. 26, and that he was still mad about it later that afternoon.

Tobey stated that he asked Lawson for a cigarette, and when she refused, he “snapped” and retrieved the 12 gauge shotgun, the .22 rifle, and the .38 from within the home before shooting Diminovich and then shooting Lawson, according to the Second Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Tobey told law enforcement that he fled to Connecticut, throwing the .38 out of the vehicle in South Carolina, dumping the 12 gauge in a dumpster in North Carolina, and throwing the .22 from the vehicle in Connecticut.

Law enforcement was able to locate the .22, but not the .38 or the 12 gauge, Hammack said. They also located Lawson’s Honda Civic that the defendant used to flee to Connecticut.

Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Tobey to 50 years concurrent on each charge.

Tobey is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center.