An Aiken man is dead after a drive-by shooting that occurred Friday night.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting that occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Pickens Avenue at Pine Street in Aiken, Coroner Darryl Ables said.
Lafayette Williams, 26, of Aiken was walking on Pickens Avenue when a vehicle, occupied by an unknown person or persons, drove by and Williams was shot.
He sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, Ables said.
Williams will be autopsied Monday in Newberry.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating. Anyone who has any information relating to the investigation is asked to contact ADPS at 803-642-7620 or can give a tip anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.
A cash reward of $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.