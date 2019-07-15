An Aiken man died early Sunday morning after a shooting incident in Augusta this weekend.
The Richmond County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Sean Mussiwa, according to a release provided by Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr.
Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1000 block of Ellis Street on Saturday night in reference to a reported shooting. Mussiwa was found by deputies on the scene, suffering for at least one gunshot wound, Boose said.
He was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m. Sunday. An autopsy on Mussiwa's body is scheduled at the GBI Crime Lab early next week, Boose said.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.
No suspect has been named at this time.