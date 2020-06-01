An Aiken man is dead and a woman is injured after a Monday morning break-in resulted in a fatal stabbing.
At 6:47 a.m. the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to 560 Shiloh Heights Road in Aiken for a reported break-in that resulted in the death of Bryson Washington, 22, of Aiken, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
He sustained at least one stab wound, Ables reported.
A 911 caller told dispatchers that while she and her friend were asleep, a black male broke into her home and assaulted them, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
When deputies arrived, they found the caller who appeared to have been injured with several lacerations.
Washington was found inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:37 a.m.
The female victim was transported in stable condition to an area hospital for medical treatment.
Prior to being taken to the hospital, the victim told investigators that the suspect was a black male wearing a green shirt.
A third victim, infant child, was also in the home but was not injured.
Aiken Bloodhound Tracking team and other deputies searched the area looking for individuals matching the description of the suspect which met with negative results.
The investigation is on-going, Abdullah said.
Washington will be autopsied today in Newberry.
Anyone with information related to this crime should reach out to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at (803) 642-1761.