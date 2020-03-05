Investigators have identified one of three suspects pictured in surveillance video breaking into an Aiken home in January.
Leads and tips from citizens helped investigators identify Tony William Glanton Jr., 27, of Aiken as one of the suspects.
Glanton is wanted for two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny and breaking into a motor vehicle, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
On Jan. 27 around 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Chime Bell Church Road for a report of a residential burglary.
The homeowner spotted three white males driving away from his home in an SUV after he arrived, according to a report.
The homeowner provided video from his surveillance system to investigators; the video reportedly showed the suspects enter the residence and later flee in their vehicle.
The suspects stole several power tools and construction materials and caused damage to the home, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information on Glanton's whereabouts or the identity of the remaining suspects is asked to call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous information can be provided through Midlands CrimeStoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.