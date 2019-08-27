An Aiken man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty on Aug. 22 to sexually assaulting a child and creating and distributing child pornography.
David Urizar,22, of Aiken plead guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
According to the release, the Attorney General's Office conducted an investigation on Nov. 24, 2016 into the online distribution of child pornography and was able to identify a user of a peer-to-peer file sharing program distributing child pornography.
The investigator was able to download a video showing a juvenile being raped and was able to identify Urizar as a suspect, according to the release.
The investigation was referred to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office for further investigation. Deputies located additional files of child pornography and multiple electronic devices on Urizar's residence, according to the release.
The release states that Urizar told investigators that he was responsible for the child pornography.
As a direct result of the investigation of the distribution of child pornography, a previously unknown child victim of sexual abuse was identified and rescued by law enforcement, the release reads.
Urizar was given the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on the charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, according to the release.
Urizar was also sentenced to 10 years in prison on the charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree. According to the release the sentences will run concurrently.
Urizar will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.