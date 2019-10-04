An Aiken County man will serve 40 years in prison for his role in the 2017 murder of 74-year-old David Mackie in New Ellenton.

Jayson Miles, 20, pleaded guilty to the charge of murder June 5. He was sentenced in an Aiken County courtroom Friday afternoon.

Miles will serve a 40-year, day-for-day sentence and will not be eligible for parole.

Mackie’s body was discovered April 22, 2017, after police responded to a trailer fire in New Ellenton.

Fire crews discovered Mackie's body on the floor in the back bedroom of the trailer.

Investigators discovered the fire was not the cause of Mackie's death, rather he had been hit on the head multiple times with a hammer.

Miles joins co-defendant Kayla Nicole Moore, 21, of New Ellenton, who pleaded guilty to Mackie's murder on July 26, 2018, and was given a life sentence in December.

During the December sentencing, Second Judicial Circuit Judge Doyet A. Early III sentenced Moore to life in prison, saying "I've never had a person stand before me as cold as you are."

Prior to sentencing, several members of Mackie's family spoke before the court.

Earnell Mackie, David's son, spoke during Moore's sentencing.

"In 19 years of my life, my dad taught me everything I know," he said. "(David Mackie) loved everybody. If someone needed something, he would give it to them even it was his last. What happened to him shouldn't have ever happened."

Investigator Brendan Egan, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, investigated the murder and described Moore as "cold-hearted."

"This is one of the most cold-hearted crimes I've ever witnessed," Egan said during Moore's December sentencing. "Speaking with her during my investigation, she showed no remorse and has no accountability for what she did."

On April 22, 2017, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies and the New Ellenton Fire Department responded to 1018 Cedar St. around 10:29 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for a residential fire, according to the report.

The 911 caller claimed to have heard a "small explosion" coming from the trailer, which was fully engulfed in flames when units arrived, the report states.

At the scene, investigators spoke with several of Mackie's family members who claimed Moore had been staying in the trailer.

Mackie owned the trailer but had been letting Moore stay there for free because she had no other place to go.

Following Mackie's murder, Moore and Miles took Mackie's vehicle and fled to Georgia until it broke down and they had to walk, solicitors said.

On April 23, 2017, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office found the vehicle abandoned on the side of the road. Moore and Miles were then located a short time later at a Waffle House in Conyers, Georgia.

They were both arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office on grand larceny charges associated with Mackie's stolen vehicle.

Moore and Miles were then extradited to the Aiken County detention center on May 5, 2017.