An Aiken man was found not guilty Jan. 9 in a 2017 murder case that occurred at Pace's Run apartment complex in Aiken.
Tobias Patterson Thomas, 22, of Aiken was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, according to jail records.
Thomas' charges stemmed from the murder investigation of Kaliel Bey.
Police responded to the 800 block of Brandt Court the night of May 26, 2017, in reference to a shots fired call.
Responding police found Bey lying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
Bey was taken to the Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries on May 27, 2017.
Police reported Bey was shot in the head and neck area with a handgun.
Several interviews, tips and processed physical evidence led investigators to believe Thomas was the individual responsible for the shooting.
Thomas was arrested by the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office in June 2017 after he was found at a relative's home in Decatur, Georgia.
At a trial on Jan. 9, a jury found Thomas not guilty of the murder and possession of a weapon charges resulting from the case.