An Aiken man's body was found fatally shot in a vehicle in Augusta early Tuesday morning.
Marquan Patten, also known as Marquan Doyle, 23, of Aiken, was found shot in a vehicle on Service Drive, just off Milledge Road in Augusta, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said.
Patten was pronounced deceased at 3:36 a.m. at the scene.
Further investigation revealed two other subjects, ages 16 and 17, were shot during an incident, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office reported.
Both were treated at Augusta University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
An autopsy will be conducted on Patten at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab, Bowen said.