An Aiken man is facing multiple forgery charges following an investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Michael Andre Walcott, 46, of Aiken was charged with breach of trust more than $2,000, unlawful use of license, six counts of forgery, two counts of altering, forging or counterfeiting certificate of title, and two counts of identity fraud, according to the sheriff's office.
An investigation into the suspect began after a victim made a report on Aug. 22.
The victim reported making several attempts to get a title to a vehicle she purchased from the suspect.
The suspect allegedly told the victim he did not have the vehicle's title and would instead provide the victim with a bill of sale, according to an incident report .
The victim reported this occurred multiple times.
An arrest warrant states the suspect admitted selling the vehicle while not having the title.
Investigators discovered the suspect also used false identification under the names Andrew Orlando and Daquan Rashad Clarke.
Walcott was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center on Sunday.
Other charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators ask if anyone has any information on this case or on Walcott (a.k.a. Andrew Orlando or Daquan Clarke), to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
Anonymous information can be shared through through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device ACSO Mobile App-Downloaded from App Store or Google Play.