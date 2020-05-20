An Aiken man is facing multiple charges relating to the downloading and viewing of child pornography.
Damian Alexander Connor, 31, of Aiken was charged with 10 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.
On Jan. 15, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office received information from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office in reference to a child pornography investigation.
Arrest warrants state the suspect distributed videos of minors, ages 8 to 14 years of age, engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity.
The defendant admitted to downloading and viewing the pornography, the arrest warrants state.
The incidents occurred on Willow Run Road in Aiken from Sept. 1 to May 7, warrants state.
Connor was charged on Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Wednesday afternoon.