A suspect in a domestic violence incident that occurred earlier in October has been located and arrested by police.
DeAngelo Marquise Atkerson, 35, of Aiken, is being charged with first degree domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and five counts of kidnapping, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
On Oct. 7, deputies responded to the 2500 block of Wagener Road for reports of a domestic incident involving a shooting. The suspect had already fled the scene when deputies arrived.
The victim, Atkerson's wife, told deputies she and Atkerson were having an argument when he fired a shotgun in her general direction. No one was reported injured in the incident.
Citizen tips led deputies to locating Atkerson at the 400 block of Audubon Circle around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He was arrested and booked at the Aiken County detention center.