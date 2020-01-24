An Aiken man is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping a North Augusta woman Tuesday.
John Belote, 36, of Aiken was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to Carline Road in Warrenville in reference to a disturbance in the middle of the road Tuesday afternoon, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
A complainant told deputies the suspect, driving a black Nissan Altima, stopped the complainant and another driver in a gold Nissan Maxima in the middle of the road, according to the report.
The complainant reported observing a disturbance going on between the suspect and the driver and passenger of the gold Nissan in the middle road.
The passenger jumped into the complainant's vehicle screaming, "Help me. He's going to kill me," the report states.
The victim was drug out of the vehicle, placed into a headlock and thrown into the black Nissan with the suspect and an unnamed female suspect, the complainant reported.
The black Nissan fled the scene.
Deputies spoke with a second victim who reported being assaulted by the female suspect, according to the report.
The victim also reported the suspect allegedly slashed the gold Nissan's tires, according to the report.
The kidnapped victim was later found alive and safe, said Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office.
Belote was charged Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Friday afternoon.